Breaking News
Mumbai: Deadly Dadar platform to be widened by 2 metres
Mumbai: BMC's Rs 3 cr for each ward remains a pipe dream
With no physical evidence, here is how cops hope to prove slow-poisoning
Mumbai: BEST’s 400 CNG buses to hit the roads again soon
Mumbai Crime: Inter-state gang of thieves busted; police recover 51 tempos and two cars

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > UP Man held for raping relative posting her intimate pics online

UP: Man held for raping relative, posting her intimate pics online

Updated on: 04 March,2023 06:26 PM IST  |  Ballia, Uttar Pradesh
Agencies |

Top

Abdul Salam Ansari, a resident of Hussainganj in Siwan district of Bihar, also physically assaulted the woman and threatened to kill her if she narrated her ordeal to anyone

UP: Man held for raping relative, posting her intimate pics online

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping his 24-year-old relative for almost two years and posting her intimate pictures on social media, police said.


Abdul Salam Ansari, a resident of Hussainganj in Siwan district of Bihar, also physically assaulted the woman and threatened to kill her if she narrated her ordeal to anyone.



Ansari was arrested from near the bus station of Ballia city, police said.


Investigating officer Sanjay Shukla said the woman lives in Kotwali area of Ballia city.

Also read: Hathras rape-murder case: Main accused gets life imprisonment, three others acquitted

A case was registered against Ansari in January following a complaint lodged by the woman.

In a separate incident, A 75-year-old man was shot dead at his home on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut by an unidentified person, police said.Brahm Singh used to lived with his daughter in the Kankarkhera police station area of the district but was alone at the time of the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) Uttam Singh Rathore said.

He said the body was found lying on a cot with a gunshot wound to the temple. "The daughter had gone to fetch milk from a nearby dairy in the morning. When she returned, she found her father dead," said the SHO.

(Compiled with inputs from PTI)

Do you practice ecotourism?
news India news india national news uttar pradesh MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK