UP: Man held for raping relative, posting her intimate pics online

Abdul Salam Ansari, a resident of Hussainganj in Siwan district of Bihar, also physically assaulted the woman and threatened to kill her if she narrated her ordeal to anyone

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping his 24-year-old relative for almost two years and posting her intimate pictures on social media, police said.

Ansari was arrested from near the bus station of Ballia city, police said.

Investigating officer Sanjay Shukla said the woman lives in Kotwali area of Ballia city.

A case was registered against Ansari in January following a complaint lodged by the woman.

In a separate incident, A 75-year-old man was shot dead at his home on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut by an unidentified person, police said.Brahm Singh used to lived with his daughter in the Kankarkhera police station area of the district but was alone at the time of the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) Uttam Singh Rathore said.

He said the body was found lying on a cot with a gunshot wound to the temple. "The daughter had gone to fetch milk from a nearby dairy in the morning. When she returned, she found her father dead," said the SHO.

(Compiled with inputs from PTI)