UP: Teen drowns in Yamuna river in Etawah, body recovered after 30-hour search

Updated on: 18 March,2025 02:12 PM IST  |  Etawah
PTI |

Top

A rescue operation was launched with the help of local divers and boatmen, but the boy could not be found

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The body of a 14-year-old boy who drowned while bathing in the Yamuna was recovered after a 30-hour-long search operation here, police said on Monday.


The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near the Yamuna River bridge on the Etawah-Gwalior road, under the jurisdiction of the Badpura police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Ganesh Shankar Dwivedi said.


Krishna (14), son of Dinesh Kumar and a resident of Rajput Colony, had gone to the river with his friend Vivek to bathe. While swimming, Krishna was swept away by the strong current, police said.


A rescue operation was launched with the help of local divers and boatmen, but the boy could not be found.

On Monday, a team of PAC battalion divers continued the search operation, and Krishna's body was recovered in the evening, police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway, officials added. 

