Both cases have attracted substantial media attention.

WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich who was arrested in Russia. PIC/AP

Listen to this article US hampering prisoner swap: Russian official x 00:00

A Russian deputy foreign minister said that talks with the US on a potential prisoner exchange that would free Americans held in Russia are hampered by publicity and an alleged disparity in the US negotiating stance.

The US State Department said last week that Russia rejected several proposals for freeing Paul Whelan, an American convicted of espionage, and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in March and is facing espionage charges. Both cases have attracted substantial media attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here, as in many other areas, we observe the American traditional desire to get more for ourselves and give the minimum, as they say,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an inverview on Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever