Breaking News
Mumbai: Coolie No. 1 will now be your safety sahayak
Siddhivinayak Darshan: With illegal stalls gone, everyone will queue up
Thane triple murder: With no mobile, tracking killer will be difficult
Mumbai: BMC miffed as height barrier on Irla bridge keeps toppling over
Mumbai: Repair dusty Aarey road or we start begging to raise funds, Shiv Sena UBT leader tells CM
Mumbai: Contract for Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project finalised
Mumbai’s ANC busts interstate drug ring before New Year’s Eve
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > India News > Article > US hampering prisoner swap Russian official

US hampering prisoner swap: Russian official

Updated on: 23 December,2023 07:57 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Top

Both cases have attracted substantial media attention.

US hampering prisoner swap: Russian official

WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich who was arrested in Russia. PIC/AP

Listen to this article
US hampering prisoner swap: Russian official
x
00:00

A Russian deputy foreign minister said that talks with the US on a potential prisoner exchange that would free Americans held in Russia are hampered by publicity and an alleged disparity in the US negotiating stance.


The US State Department said last week that Russia rejected several proposals for freeing Paul Whelan, an American convicted of espionage, and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in March and is facing espionage charges. Both cases have attracted substantial media attention.


“Here, as in many other areas, we observe the American traditional desire to get more for ourselves and give the minimum, as they say,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an inverview on Friday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news moscow russia International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK