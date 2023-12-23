Falling trees damaged overhead electric wires or blocked tracks in northern Germany and the central state of Hesse

A person walks along the banks of the Weser estuary. PIC/AP

Listen to this article Storm disrupts train services in Germany, kills woman in Belgium x 00:00

Pre-Christmas rail travelers in parts of Germany faced disruption on Friday as a storm swept across northern Europe, bringing down trees and prompting warnings of flooding on the North Sea coast. In neighboring Belgium, a woman was killed by a falling Christmas tree.

National railway operator Deutsche Bahn said there were cancellations on routes from Hamburg and Hannover to Frankfurt and Munich, while long-distance services from Hamburg northward to Kiel and Flensburg weren’t running, among other disruptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Falling trees damaged overhead electric wires or blocked tracks in northern Germany and the central state of Hesse. There were some delays late Thursday evening at Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest, though there were no cancellations as a result of the storm.

10 Feet

Storm surge expected in North Sea tides

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever