Storm disrupts train services in Germany kills woman in Belgium

Storm disrupts train services in Germany, kills woman in Belgium

Updated on: 23 December,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  Berlin
Falling trees damaged overhead electric wires or blocked tracks in northern Germany and the central state of Hesse

Storm disrupts train services in Germany, kills woman in Belgium

A person walks along the banks of the Weser estuary. PIC/AP

Pre-Christmas rail travelers in parts of Germany faced disruption on Friday as a storm swept across northern Europe, bringing down trees and prompting warnings of flooding on the North Sea coast. In neighboring Belgium, a woman was killed by a falling Christmas tree.


National railway operator Deutsche Bahn said there were cancellations on routes from Hamburg and Hannover to Frankfurt and Munich, while long-distance services from Hamburg northward to Kiel and Flensburg weren’t running, among other disruptions.


Falling trees damaged overhead electric wires or blocked tracks in northern Germany and the central state of Hesse. There were some delays late Thursday evening at Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest, though there were no cancellations as a result of the storm.


Storm surge expected in North Sea tides

