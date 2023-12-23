Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > At least 20 villagers killed during rebel attack

Updated on: 23 December,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Bangui
Agencies |

The assailants burned down houses in the village, which has been “emptied of its population,” Bonang said.

Soldiers stand guard in a market area. FILE PIC/AP

At least 21 people, including children and a soldier, were killed by rebels during attacks targeting a security outpost and a village in northern Central African Republic.


“The rebels first attacked the army checkpoints, killing one person and wounding several others, before attacking the civilian population, killing about 20 people,” said Ernest Bonang, a federal lawmaker who represents Nzakoundou, the village attacked Thursday.


The assailants burned down houses in the village, which has been “emptied of its population,” Bonang said. The mineral-rich but impoverished Central African Republic has faced intercommunal fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power.


