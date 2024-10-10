Uttar Pradesh: 24 quintals of illegal fireworks, explosives seized in Gonda; 5 held

The police seized 16 quintals of illegally manufactured fireworks, 8.70 quintals of explosives, and other materials used in making firecrackers, an official said

Police in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh have seized 16 quintals of illegal fireworks and around eight quintals of explosives during a crackdown on illegal firecracker manufacturers, officials said on Thursday.

Five accused have been arrested in connection with the case, a senior police official said.

"On Wednesday night, a police team from Kaudia police station conducted raids in the villages of Mauharia and Laiburwa. During the operation, an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit was uncovered," Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said.

"The police seized 16 quintals of illegally manufactured fireworks, 8.70 quintals of explosives, and other materials used in making firecrackers," Jaiswal said.

The five accused -- identified as Jumai alias Makkhan, Rizwan, Imran alias Gullu, Ali Mohammad, and Mohammad Arif -- were arrested at the site. They have been booked under relevant sections at the local police station and sent to jail, the SP added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UP Police seized huge quantities of illegal crackers and explosive materials in Gonda and Shahjahanpur districts, according to officials.

On Monday, three people were killed in an explosion at an illegal firecracker-making unit in Gonda, while six people died in a similar blast in Bareilly on October 3.

In light of such incidents, the UP Police directed officials across the state to check illegal firecracker manufacturing units and take action against those involved in it.

