Uttar Pradesh: 35-year-old woman shot dead in Meerut

Updated on: 07 June,2023 02:44 PM IST  |  Meerut
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Anjali and she went out to buy milk

Representative image/iStock

A 35-year-old woman in Meerut was allegedly shot dead outside her home.


According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Anjali and she went out to buy milk.


The body has been sent for post-mortem.


As per police, the woman had been estranged from her husband for the past few years. "The parents of the woman have been informed of the incident," police said.

An eyewitness of the incident said he heard a gunshot at 6:30 am. 

According to the police, they are scanning CCTV cameras in the nearby areas to trace the accused.

"Someone fired a gunshot. There was a big sound. Initially, I thought it was a firecracker. But when I came outside, I saw her lying on the ground".

The alleged murder took place in the New Mevla Colony of the TP Nagar area, Uttar Pradesh.

"An unknown assailant shot her outside at her home. She fell outside at the gate," Superintendent of Police (City), Piyush Singh said.

"She was married to one Nitin Garg. The deceased used to live alone after the divorce," the police official said adding that there was a dispute regarding the house. From local inquiry, police said it learnt that the house belonged to her father-in-law. "She was living in the house, as per locals, without the consent of her husband's family," SP Singh said.

Further investigation is underway.

(with inputs from ANI)

