Uttar Pradesh: 75-year-old man shot dead at home in Meerut

An official said that the body was found lying on a cot with a gunshot wound to the temple

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A 75-year-old man was shot dead at his home here on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut by an unidentified person, police said.

Brahm Singh used to lived with his daughter in the Kankarkhera police station area of the district but was alone at the time of the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) Uttam Singh Rathore said.

He said the body was found lying on a cot with a gunshot wound to the temple.

"The daughter had gone to fetch milk from a nearby dairy in the morning. When she returned, she found her father dead," said the SHO.

Also read: Hathras gang rape and murder case: Three accused released from Aligarh Jail

An FIR of murder was lodged against an unknown person, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

In a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh on February 27, two persons were shot dead by bike-borne assailants near the Bhaddaur village in the northern state. The crime scene comes within the ambit of Musafirkhana police station area. The deceased were identified as Amin Suresh Yadav and Brijesh Yadav. As soon as the information about the double murder was received, police officers, with reinforcements from many police stations reached the spot.

(With inputs from PTI)