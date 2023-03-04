Breaking News
Mumbai: Deadly Dadar platform to be widened by 2 metres
Mumbai: BMC's Rs 3 cr for each ward remains a pipe dream
With no physical evidence, here is how cops hope to prove slow-poisoning
Mumbai: BEST’s 400 CNG buses to hit the roads again soon
Mumbai Crime: Inter-state gang of thieves busted; police recover 51 tempos and two cars

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh 75 year old man shot dead at home in Meerut

Uttar Pradesh: 75-year-old man shot dead at home in Meerut

Updated on: 04 March,2023 04:21 PM IST  |  Meerut
Agencies |

Top

An official said that the body was found lying on a cot with a gunshot wound to the temple

Uttar Pradesh: 75-year-old man shot dead at home in Meerut

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A 75-year-old man was shot dead at his home here on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut by an unidentified person, police said.


Brahm Singh used to lived with his daughter in the Kankarkhera police station area of the district but was alone at the time of the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) Uttam Singh Rathore said.



He said the body was found lying on a cot with a gunshot wound to the temple.


"The daughter had gone to fetch milk from a nearby dairy in the morning. When she returned, she found her father dead," said the SHO.

Also read: Hathras gang rape and murder case: Three accused released from Aligarh Jail

An FIR of murder was lodged against an unknown person, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

In a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh on February 27, two persons were shot dead by bike-borne assailants near the Bhaddaur village in the northern state. The crime scene comes within the ambit of Musafirkhana police station area. The deceased were identified as Amin Suresh Yadav and Brijesh Yadav. As soon as the information about the double murder was received, police officers, with reinforcements from many police stations reached the spot.

(With inputs from PTI)

Do you practice ecotourism?
news India news india meerut uttar pradesh national news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK