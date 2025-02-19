Breaking News
Woman who came to attend Maha Kumbh Mela killed companion at large cops begin probe

Woman who came to attend Maha Kumbh Mela killed, companion at large; cops begin probe

Updated on: 19 February,2025 04:22 PM IST  |  Prayagraj (UP)
PTI

On Wednesday morning, one of the neighbours discovered the woman's body inside a common bathroom, the police said

Woman who came to attend Maha Kumbh Mela killed, companion at large; cops begin probe

Representational Pic/File

Woman who came to attend Maha Kumbh Mela killed, companion at large; cops begin probe
A 35-year-old woman who had come to the city to attend the Maha Kumbh mela was allegedly murdered by a man accompanying her, police said on Wednesday.


Jhunsi SHO Upendra Singh said the woman came to Prayagraj with a man to take part in Maha Kumbh. They rented a room in a house in Azad Nagar area, claiming they were exhausted and needed to rest.


On Wednesday morning, one of the neighbours discovered the woman's body inside a common bathroom, the police said, adding that the suspect had fled after killing the woman.


The woman was murdered by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon, they said.

The identities of both the accused and victim remain unknown, the police said.

"The man who accompanied her is absconding. While renting the room, they mentioned that they had come from Delhi. The house owner lives elsewhere, and the property is managed by a local shopkeeper," Singh added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and police are analysing CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

