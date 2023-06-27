A 45-year-old man and his two sons were killed in a tragic accident after their car was hit by a truck near the Fatehganj toll plaza

Representative image

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: 45-year-old man, two sons killed in road accident in Bareilly x 00:00

A 45-year-old man and his two sons were killed in a tragic accident after their car was hit by a truck near the Fatehganj toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh.

The impact of the road accident was such that the car overturned and fell into a roadside ditch, according to the police official.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident of Punjab, Paramjeet Singh, his sons Sarvjeet Singh (14) and 12-year-old Ansh Singh, and two others were returning to Patiala after attending a wedding in Bareilly on Monday.

According to the police official, they had stopped the car to recharge the FASTag -- an electronic toll collection system -- when the truck rammed into their vehicle from behind.

"Paramjeet Singh and his sons died on the spot while the two other passengers are undergoing treatment at a hospital," the police said.

"The bodies were removed from the car with the help of locals and sent for post-mortem," they said.

A probe is underway.

(with inputs from PTI)