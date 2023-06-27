Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: 45-year-old man, two sons killed in road accident in Bareilly

Updated on: 27 June,2023 03:10 PM IST  |  Bareilly
A 45-year-old man and his two sons were killed in a tragic accident after their car was hit by a truck near the Fatehganj toll plaza

Uttar Pradesh: 45-year-old man, two sons killed in road accident in Bareilly

Representative image

A 45-year-old man and his two sons were killed in a tragic accident after their car was hit by a truck near the Fatehganj toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh.


The impact of the road accident was such that the car overturned and fell into a roadside ditch, according to the police official.


A resident of Punjab, Paramjeet Singh, his sons Sarvjeet Singh (14) and 12-year-old Ansh Singh, and two others were returning to Patiala after attending a wedding in Bareilly on Monday.


According to the police official, they had stopped the car to recharge the FASTag -- an electronic toll collection system -- when the truck rammed into their vehicle from behind.

"Paramjeet Singh and his sons died on the spot while the two other passengers are undergoing treatment at a hospital," the police said.

"The bodies were removed from the car with the help of locals and sent for post-mortem," they said.

A probe is underway.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

uttar pradesh bareilly punjab india India news national news

