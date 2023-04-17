Uttar Pradesh: 7-year-old boy killed, girl injured after fire breaks out in house

Chief Fire Officer, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, said four fire tenders were pressed into service but since the house was located in a congested area, there were some problems in commencing the operation

Representational Pic

A seven-year-old boy died while his sister was injured after a fire broke out in their house following leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder, police said on Monday.

The fire broke out on Sunday evening when house owner Shadab had gone to offer namaz while his Samreen was cooking food, SHO of Kotwali police station Himanshu Nigam said, adding their children Sheikhu (7) and Arina (12) were sleeping.

Chief Fire Officer, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, said four fire tenders were pressed into service but since the house was located in a congested area, there were some problems in commencing the operation.

After much effort, the children were taken out of the house and sent to a private hospital, where Sheikhu died on Sunday evening.

Also Read: Death toll rises to 26 in Bihar hooch tragedy

Meanwhile, in an another incident a fire broke out at the residence of the chief minister's security personnel near the Indian Institute of Advanced Study here, police said on Monday.

No casualty was reported as the house was under renovation and it was vacant when the incident occurred around 2 am on Sunday, they said.

The house was allotted to Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's security personnel.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Boileauganj, Mall Road and Chotta Shimla and it took almost three hours to douse the fire, police said.

A short circuit led to the fire on the first floor and property worth over Rs 15 lakh was destroyed, officials of the fire department said.

Earlier, this house was the residence of the Secretary to the Governor when Raj Bhawan was located at PeterHoff (now the state guest house).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever