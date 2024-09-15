According to District Magistrate Deepak Meena, eight people have been rescued, of whom three have died.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: 9 killed after a three-storey building collapsed in Meerut x 00:00

As many as nine people lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed in the Zakir Colony area of Meerut city in Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the Information Department, out of the total 15 people trapped, 14 individuals were taken out from under the rubble, of these 9 were reported dead on Saturday.

NDRF and SDRF teams used sniffer dogs to detect signs of human life under rubble as part of their rescue operation in Zakir Colony of Meerut.

Earlier, the District Magistrate of Meerut, Deepak Meena, said that three people were killed while six others were trapped in the rubble after a building collapsed on Saturday.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are present at the spot and rescue operations are ongoing amid rain in the area.

Currently, 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods. So far, 17 people have died due to floods, as per information by the office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As per the UP Chief Minister's office in a post on X, "Relief money of Rs 4 lakh each has been provided to the families of the deceased. So far, relief money has been provided to 30 affected people in connection with the loss of 30 animals. 3,056 houses have been damaged. Relief assistance has been distributed in connection."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever