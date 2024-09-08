Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Lucknow building collapse 3 more bodies recovered toll rises to 8

Lucknow building collapse: 3 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 8

Updated on: 08 September,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Top

Police said the building was constructed around four years ago and some construction work was underway at the time of the incident

Lucknow building collapse: 3 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 8

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Lucknow building collapse: 3 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 8
x
00:00

The death toll in the Lucknow building collapse climbed to eight with rescuers pulling out three more bodies from the debris, officials said on Sunday. Twenty-eight people were injured when the three-storey building housing godowns and a motor workshop collapsed in the Transport Nagar area here on Saturday evening.


The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of three people, who were identified as Raj Kishore (27), Rudra Yadav (24) and Jagrup Singh (35), during the rescue operation, Relief Commissioner G S Naveen said. The operation is still underway. A senior district administration official said they are now focusing on ensuring that no one else is trapped under the rubble.



Police said the building was constructed around four years ago and some construction work was underway at the time of the incident. Most of the victims were working on the ground floor when the incident occurred at 4:45 pm on Saturday.


The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including Lok Bandhu Hospital, in the district. According to the officials, the building had a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown on the first floor and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor.

Akash Singh, who worked in the medical godown and was among the injured, said a pillar of the building had developed a crack. "We had come down to the ground floor because it was raining. We noticed that a pillar of the building had developed a crack. Suddenly, the entire building collapsed on us," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lucknow uttar pradesh india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK