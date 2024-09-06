Uttar Pradesh: 'Operation Bhediya' intensified in Bahraich to search for wolves

Renu Singh added that the whole affected area of 30-35 kilometres has been divided into four sectors with 165 forest personnel, including senior officers

In light of recent wolf attacks in 25-30 villages under Mahsi tehsil in the Bahraich range of Bahraich Forest Division, senior officials have intensified control and mitigation measures. Sector-wise patrols have been conducted day and night, and sector in-charges have been instructed to devise strategies for rescuing the aggressive wolves.

Renu Singh, Chief Conservator Forest Central Zone, told ANI, "All resources for wolves rescue are being monitored, and instructions are given to minimise response time in case of wolf sightings. The Forest Department, Police Department, and District Administration have established coordination to conduct night patrols in affected areas, resulting in no incidents at night. Thermal drones are used to locate wolves."

Renu Singh added that the whole affected area of 30-35 kilometres has been divided into four sectors with 165 forest personnel, including senior officers. She also said that wolf expert Doctor Khan, who hails from another state, has also been involved in this operation, as he has a good command over the ecology and biology of wolves.

A Command Centre has also been established under the DFO Naveen Shakya, who is the incharge of this command centre at the Forest Division, whose work is to receive information and provide necessary instructions to teams working in Sectors 1, 2, and 3. On Thursday, the aggressive wolf was spotted in Sector 3's Pacchedewari village using a thermal drone.

Simultaneously, awareness programmes have been conducted with various administrative teams. Police and Forest Department teams have been jointly patrolling villages, and villagers have been advised to keep their children safe and lock their doors at night. Earlier, a three-year-old girl was killed and two other women were injured in another wolf attack, spreading anger among the locals, who blamed the administration for showing negligence in their work.

