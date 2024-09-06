Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Taxi Pod project won’t work here’
Exclusive | Dating app scam: So lucrative, there were three gangs!
Ulhasnagar: Would you pay Rs 13,000 for this walking stick?
Mumbai: Coastal Road to be open 24/7 during the upcoming Ganeshotsav 2024
Mumbai: Second Gokhale bridge girder moves closer to completion
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Operation Bhediya intensified in Bahraich to search for wolves

Uttar Pradesh: 'Operation Bhediya' intensified in Bahraich to search for wolves

Updated on: 06 September,2024 12:56 PM IST  |  Uttar Pradesh
ANI |

Top

Renu Singh added that the whole affected area of 30-35 kilometres has been divided into four sectors with 165 forest personnel, including senior officers

Uttar Pradesh: 'Operation Bhediya' intensified in Bahraich to search for wolves

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: 'Operation Bhediya' intensified in Bahraich to search for wolves
x
00:00

In light of recent wolf attacks in 25-30 villages under Mahsi tehsil in the Bahraich range of Bahraich Forest Division, senior officials have intensified control and mitigation measures. Sector-wise patrols have been conducted day and night, and sector in-charges have been instructed to devise strategies for rescuing the aggressive wolves.


Renu Singh, Chief Conservator Forest Central Zone, told ANI, "All resources for wolves rescue are being monitored, and instructions are given to minimise response time in case of wolf sightings. The Forest Department, Police Department, and District Administration have established coordination to conduct night patrols in affected areas, resulting in no incidents at night. Thermal drones are used to locate wolves."



Renu Singh added that the whole affected area of 30-35 kilometres has been divided into four sectors with 165 forest personnel, including senior officers. She also said that wolf expert Doctor Khan, who hails from another state, has also been involved in this operation, as he has a good command over the ecology and biology of wolves.


A Command Centre has also been established under the DFO Naveen Shakya, who is the incharge of this command centre at the Forest Division, whose work is to receive information and provide necessary instructions to teams working in Sectors 1, 2, and 3. On Thursday, the aggressive wolf was spotted in Sector 3's Pacchedewari village using a thermal drone.

Simultaneously, awareness programmes have been conducted with various administrative teams. Police and Forest Department teams have been jointly patrolling villages, and villagers have been advised to keep their children safe and lock their doors at night. Earlier, a three-year-old girl was killed and two other women were injured in another wolf attack, spreading anger among the locals, who blamed the administration for showing negligence in their work.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news uttar pradesh wildlife india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK