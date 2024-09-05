Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai mandals embrace women’s safety theme this year
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam probe: Cops raid Bangur Nagar Hotel, nab 6
Mumbai: Insta-crypto and fake Prime scams busted by cops
Mumbai: Bandra road cleaner worked 11 months for a fake BMC job
Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Noida 6 year old girl sexually assaulted by labourer on school premises

Noida: 6-year-old girl sexually assaulted by labourer on school premises

Updated on: 05 September,2024 11:57 AM IST  |  Noida
PTI |

Top

Inspector in-charge of Sector-24 police station Dhruv Bhushan Dubey said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

Noida: 6-year-old girl sexually assaulted by labourer on school premises

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Noida: 6-year-old girl sexually assaulted by labourer on school premises
x
00:00

A six-year-old girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a labourer at a private school in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.


Inspector in-charge of Sector-24 police station Dhruv Bhushan Dubey said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning.



The girl's family members have claimed that she was sexually assaulted by the labourer when she was playing on the school premises, according to police.


The girl told her teachers about it and the principal was also informed. But the school management tried to suppress the matter, they have alleged.

Police said a search has been launched to apprehend the accused.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news uttar pradesh noida india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK