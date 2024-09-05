Inspector in-charge of Sector-24 police station Dhruv Bhushan Dubey said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Noida: 6-year-old girl sexually assaulted by labourer on school premises x 00:00

A six-year-old girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a labourer at a private school in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector in-charge of Sector-24 police station Dhruv Bhushan Dubey said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

The girl's family members have claimed that she was sexually assaulted by the labourer when she was playing on the school premises, according to police.

The girl told her teachers about it and the principal was also informed. But the school management tried to suppress the matter, they have alleged.

Police said a search has been launched to apprehend the accused.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever