Two people lost their lives near Usaini Village on the national highway while returning from Holi celebrations in Mathura's Barsana

The car went out of control, hit a divider, and skidded off to the adjacent road, police said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Two dead, ten injured as a car hits a divider and collides with another vehicle in UP's Firozabad x 00:00

Two people lost their lives, and 10 others were injured after their car hit a divider and collided with another vehicle in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, an official said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The passengers, both residents of Kanpur, while returning from Holi celebrations in Mathura's Barsana, met with an accident on the over bridge near Usaini Village on the national highway earlier today, the officials said, according to the PTI.

Circle Officer Tundla Vineet Kumar stated that the accident took place on the overbridge near Usaini village on the national highway on Sunday morning, the news agency reported.

The car went out of control, hit a divider, and skidded off to the adjacent road, where it collided head-on with another car, the official said.

A police team arrived at the scene, rescued those trapped in both vehicles, and transported them to the district hospital, the CO said.

The deceased, identified as, Devendra Mishra (43) and Bina Agarwal (50) were declared dead at the hospital. They were traveling in the same car, the official said.

The injured are undergoing treatment, the official stated, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, reported PTI.

3 killed, 3 injured as car plunges into gorge in Himachal's Chamba

In an another incident, three people were killed while three others sustained serious injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the Chamba-Pathankot road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Sunday, police said, as per the PTI.

Six people were travelling in the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso registered in Jammu and Kashmir when the accident took place.

Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle went out of control, skidded off the road and and fell into the gorge, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vidhya Devi, Manu (14) and Mahinder Kumar (48), all residents of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured who has been identified as Shankar (32), Pathanu Ram and Yash (6) are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the police said, adding that the family members of the deceased have been informed, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)