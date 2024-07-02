Breaking News
Mumbai: Passer-by dies after trees collapse in Worli
Airoli MLA steps in to save 200 trees in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Sena (UBT) triumphs in Graduates’ seat
Pankaja Munde guaranteed a place in the legislature
Mumbai: Malaria cases fall in two wards in city
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh At least 27 people killed in stampede at satsang in Hathras

Uttar Pradesh: At least 27 people killed in stampede at 'satsang' in Hathras

Updated on: 02 July,2024 05:27 PM IST  |  Hathras
PTI |

Top

Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh said the incident occurred at a 'satsang' in Pulrai village where people had gathered in large numbers

Uttar Pradesh: At least 27 people killed in stampede at 'satsang' in Hathras

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: At least 27 people killed in stampede at 'satsang' in Hathras
x
00:00

At least 27 people were killed and several more injured in a stampede at a religious congregation in a village in Hathras district on Tuesday, police said.


Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh said the incident occurred at a 'satsang' in Pulrai village where people had gathered in large numbers.


"Twenty-seven bodies have arrived in Etah hospital. Among those killed are 23 women, three children and a man," he told reporters.


The stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding, Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar said.

According to officials, a team comprising the Agra additional director general of police and the divisional commissioner of Aligarh will probe the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede and instructed officials to reach the accident site and carry out relief measures.

Adityanath also directed the district administration to arrange for proper treatment of those injured and immediately take them to hospitals. He wished them a speedy recovery.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Uttar Pradesh india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK