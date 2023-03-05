Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Building belonging to Mukhtar Ansari's aide demolished in Ghazipur

Updated on: 05 March,2023 07:44 PM IST  |  Ghazipur
Additional District Magistrate Arun Kumar Singh said the building that was demolished belonged to Ansari's aide Kamlesh Singh, who is no more

The district administration here on Sunday demolished a building built by an aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari as it was not constructed according to the map approved by the local authorities in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.


Additional District Magistrate Arun Kumar Singh said the building that was demolished belonged to Ansari's aide Kamlesh Singh, who is no more.



The development comes a day after authorities demolished a two-storey house belonging to Ansari's sons, Abbas and Umar Ansari, in Jahangirabad locality in Mau district.


According to police, the map of the building was not approved by the authorities.

Abbas Ansari, an MLA of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party from Mau, is in prison in connection with a money laundering case. He is currently lodged in the Kasganj district prison.

Meanwhile, in a crackdown on associates of gangster Atiq Ahmed named in the sensational Umesh Pal murder case, the Prayagraj Development Authority in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday demolished the house of a close aide of Ahmed.

Prayagraj Development Authority secretary Ajit Singh said the house belonging to Zafar Ahmed has been bulldozed. He said Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen used to stay in the same house earlier.

Pal and one of his security personnel were shot dead in Jaitipur under the Dhoomanganj police station last week. Pal was the main witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

Arbaaz, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with the police on Monday. Dhoomanganj police station SHO Rajesh Maurya was also injured in the encounter.

uttar pradesh news India news national news Crime News

