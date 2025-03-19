The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict, while acquitting one of the accused for lack of sufficient evidence. The 60-year-old victim was murdered last year on May 5

The victim had gone to attend a birthday party in a nearby village on the evening of May 5, 2024, but did not return home. Representational pic

Listen to this article 42-year-old woman, her accomplice sentenced to death for man's murder in UP x 00:00

A local court in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday sentenced two people, including a 42-year-old woman, to death in connection with a 10-month-old murder case from Nanmai village, under the jurisdiction of Karhal Police Station in Mainpuri district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict, while acquitting one accused owing to lack of sufficient evidence, government counsel Rakesh Gupta said.

He explained that witness testimonies and documentary evidence were presented before Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahendra Pal Singh. According to news agency PTI, after considering the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the court convicted the woman, Manu, and Abhay alias Bhura, 28, and sentenced them to death.

The judge ordered that the convicts be "hanged by the neck till death," Gupta added.

However, the court acquitted another accused, Rishi, owing to insufficient evidence, PTI reported.

According to the prosecution, a resident of Chamarpura village, Pawan Yadav, had approached the police on May 6, 2024, to file a missing complaint for his father. Sixty-year-old Narendra Singh had gone to attend a birthday party in a nearby village on the evening of May 5 but did not return home, PTI reported.

A search led to the discovery of his motorcycle and mobile phone near a culvert in Ranipur village. His body was later found in a pond in Nanmai village with visible injuries on his hands and legs.

During the investigation, the police arrested Manu of Nanmai village, Rishi, 28, of Karhal, and Abhay of Gadia village for their involvement in the murder. A charge sheet was filed against them in court.

The incident stemmed from an illicit relationship between Manu and another man, which Narendra Singh had objected to, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh: Dismembered body of 29-year-old found in cement-sealed drum

A 27-year-old woman and her alleged lover were arrested for stabbing her husband to death, dismembering his body, and sealing the remains in a drum filled with cement in the Indira Nagar area of Meerut, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after Saurabh Rajput, 29, a merchant navy employee, went missing since March 4. An investigation was launched upon receiving information about the case, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayush Vikram Singh said.

Based on suspicion, the police detained his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her alleged lover, Sahil, 25, he added.

During interrogation, the two confessed to stabbing Saurabh to death on March 4. They then chopped up his body, placed the remains in a drum, and sealed it with cement, Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered following a complaint from Saurabh's family.

The accused have been arrested, the officer confirmed.

According to the victim's family, Rastogi attempted to mislead them by sending messages from Rajput's phone.

After committing the crime, she allegedly went on vacation with Sahil to a hill station, Singh said.

The police stated that Rajput, from Brahmpuri’s Indranagar Phase 2, had married Rastogi from Gauripura in 2016. Their families were reportedly unhappy with their relationship, leading the couple to live separately in a rented house in Indranagar Phase 1 with their three-year-old daughter, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)