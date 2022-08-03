Uttar Pradesh: DNA test gets man arrested for rape committed in1994

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 August,2022 06:56 PM IST  |  Shahjahanpur
The case regarding the incident was lodged on March 4, 2021, at Sadar Bazar Police Station

Representative image


A man was arrested 28 years after he allegedly raped a minor girl when his DNA matched with the boy born as a result of the crime, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar told PTI that a 12-year-old girl living in the city was allegedly raped by two brothers in 1994, after which she had given birth to a boy.

The case regarding the incident was lodged on March 4, 2021, at Sadar Bazar Police Station.


Kumar said that following the victim's complaint, the accused, Guddu and Naki Hasan, both brothers, were asked to undergo a DNA test, along with the victim and her son.

The officer said the test confirmed that the boy had the same DNA as the two accused, following which police arrested Guddu, while a hunt is on for Naki Hasan, who is absconding.

According to police, the victim, when she was a minor, lived with her relatives in an area under Sadar Bazar Police Station.

Naki Hassan and his younger brother Guddu raped her several times when she was alone at home, police said.

She later gave her out-of-wedlock child to a relative and married another man.

A few years later, when her husband came to know about the rape incident, he abandoned her, they said.

