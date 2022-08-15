Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh family receives death threat for distributing flags

Uttar Pradesh family receives death threat for distributing flags

Updated on: 15 August,2022 07:31 PM IST  |  Bijnor
The incident happened in Baddupada locality in the Kiratpur area

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A family has been provided security after they received a death threat for distributing tricolours in their locality here, police said on Monday.


An unknown person pasted a threat letter outside the residence of Shashi and her husband Arun for distributing flags, Additional Superintendent of Police, Praveen Ranjan Singh said.

Also Read: Karnataka: Ex-serviceman collapses during flag hoisting, dies


The incident happened in Baddupada locality in the Kiratpur area.

An FIR has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the matter is being probed, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

