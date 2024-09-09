Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Forest GM warns of action against wolf rumours

Updated on: 10 September,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Bahraich
Agencies |

He warned that while they are currently issuing warnings to those spreading rumours, further action may be needed

Forest General Manager Sanjay Pathak. Pic/X

Forest General Manager Sanjay Pathak, has voiced disapproval over and rumours concerning the recent wolf attacks. Pathak criticised certain media outlets for misidentifying jackals as wolves, said, “Many media persons are running news without confirmation and calling jackals wolves.”


Pathak added that such misinformation disrupts operations and confuses the team. Despite installing snap cameras using thermal technology to track wolves, no wolves have been detected so far. Pathak explained that the normalising river water levels and dried-up banks might have led the wolves to return to their natural habitat, which could explain the absence of wolf attacks in the past six to seven days.



He warned that while they are currently issuing warnings to those spreading rumours, further action may be needed. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

