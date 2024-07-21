Uttar Pradesh: Man, 27, held for raping four-year-old

The accused sustained bullet injuries on one of his legs and was admitted to a community health centre, police said

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A 27-year-old man, accused of raping a four-year-old girl during a wedding programme, was arrested following an encounter, police said on Saturday.

The accused sustained bullet injuries on one of his legs and was admitted to a community health centre, police said.

The police said that the girl was raped at a guest house on July 11. Based on the complaint of the girl’s father, a case was registered and a probe was launched, the police said.

The accused has half a dozen cases registered against him, the police also said.

