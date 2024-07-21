Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh Man 27 held for raping four year old

Uttar Pradesh: Man, 27, held for raping four-year-old

Updated on: 21 July,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Farrukhabad
Agencies |

The accused sustained bullet injuries on one of his legs and was admitted to a community health centre, police said

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A 27-year-old man, accused of raping a four-year-old girl during a wedding programme, was arrested following an encounter, police said on Saturday.


The accused sustained bullet injuries on one of his legs and was admitted to a community health centre, police said.


The police said that the girl was raped at a guest house on July 11. Based on the complaint of the girl’s father, a case was registered and a probe was launched, the police said.


The accused has half a dozen cases registered against him, the police also said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

