Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for abduction, rape of minor girl in Ballia

Updated on: 14 March,2023 12:14 PM IST  |  Ballia
PTI |

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 17-year-old girl, police here said on Tuesday.


On February 15, Dokti resident Akhilesh Paswan allegedly abducted the girl from a village in the Bairia area. A case was registered in this connection following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother the following day.



The accused was arrested from Sonbarsa on Sunday and the girl rescued, Atul Kumar Mishra, a senior sub-inspector at Bairia police station, said.


The girl accused Paswan of raping her in her statement to the police. Based on the statement, relevant sections of the POCSO Act were added to the case, the police said.

On Monday, the accused was produced in a local court, which sent him to judicial custody, Mishra added.

