Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for abduction, rape of minor girl in Ballia

On February 15, Dokti resident Akhilesh Paswan allegedly abducted the girl from a village in the Bairia area. A case was registered in this connection following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother the following day

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 17-year-old girl, police here said on Tuesday.

On February 15, Dokti resident Akhilesh Paswan allegedly abducted the girl from a village in the Bairia area. A case was registered in this connection following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother the following day.

The accused was arrested from Sonbarsa on Sunday and the girl rescued, Atul Kumar Mishra, a senior sub-inspector at Bairia police station, said.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Police announces reward for information on Atiq Ahmed's wife

The girl accused Paswan of raping her in her statement to the police. Based on the statement, relevant sections of the POCSO Act were added to the case, the police said.

On Monday, the accused was produced in a local court, which sent him to judicial custody, Mishra added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.