Uttar Pradesh Man kills daughter in law with axe in Shahjahanpur

Uttar Pradesh: Man kills daughter-in-law with axe in Shahjahanpur

16 April,2025
PTI

Top

Uttar Pradesh: Man kills daughter-in-law with axe in Shahjahanpur

Uttar Pradesh: Man kills daughter-in-law with axe in Shahjahanpur
A man allegedly hacked his daughter-in-law to death with an axe in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Wednesday.


Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi said the incident took place in Hathipur Kuria village under Kant police station limits on Tuesday.


Rajpal Saty, who allegedly murdered his daughter-in-law Sumitra (30), is absconding and a team has been formed to nab him, the police said.


A team rushed to the spot received information about the incident on Wednesday morning.

Quoting preliminary findings and statements from villagers, SP Dwivedi said the accused was known to be a habitual drinker and had likely gotten into an argument with the victim.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly struck her with an axe kept in the house, resulting in her death. Sumitra's husband, a truck driver, was away for work at the time of the incident, the officer added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the axe used in the attack recovered, the police said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

