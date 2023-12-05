Uttar Pradesh: Man shoots dead woman, later kills self in Shahjahanpur

A man allegedly shot dead a woman and then killed himself on Tuesday in Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh, the police said

A man allegedly shot dead a woman and then killed himself on Tuesday in what appeared to be a suicide pact, the police said, according to the PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh Police said that they were locked inside a room in Tendulia village under Nigohi police station area in Shahjahanpur. Rama Yadav (21) was the sister-in-law of Mukesh Yadav's (30) younger brother, they said, reported the PTI.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena, citing information provided by family members and villagers, told PTI that prima facie it seems that the two of them were in a relationship, as per the PTI.

The police found the room's door locked from inside and after breaking it open, Rama was found dead in the room, the SP said. Mukesh was injured when police arrived the spot but later died in hospital during treatment, he said.

According to family members, the entire family had gone to a wedding ceremony and no one knew when Mukesh and Rama returned.

An illegal pistol has also been recovered from the spot and it is suspected that the man first shot the woman and then shot himself, Meena said.

The police have taken the bodies into their custody and sent them for post-mortem, he added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 75-year-old man ended his life after allegedly killing his wife in Mauda area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the man identified as Prabhakar Gajbhiye and his wife Vimala (70) were frustrated with health issues with the former suffering from asthma and the latter being confined to the bed for the past three months, the Mauda police station official said.

"On Sunday, he killed his wife and then hanged himself from the ceiling fan in their home in Mathni village. A suicide note purportedly written by Gajbhiye talks about health issues and the frustration it was causing," the official said.

On Saturday, an auto rickshaw driver was held and a minor boy was detained in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man in Naigaon area of Palghar district in Maharashtra, a police official had earlier said, reported the PTI.

Recently, a decomposed body of a man who was later identified as Lavesh Mali was found near Bafane bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on November 22, Senior Inspector Ramesh Bhame of Naigaon police station said, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

