Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Vrindavan dousing operation underway

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Vrindavan, dousing operation underway

Updated on: 14 June,2023 08:57 AM IST  |  Mathura
ANI |

Top

The fire broke out at a warehouse of Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, where materials for the construction of idols, wooden goods and electrical goods were kept

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Vrindavan, dousing operation underway

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Vrindavan, dousing operation underway
x
00:00

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Mathura's Vrindavan on Tuesday evening, resulting in huge losses, officials said.


The fire broke out at a warehouse of Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, where materials for the construction of idols, wooden goods and electrical goods were kept.


The incident occurred at around 6 pm on Tuesday and the fire took a formidable form in no time.


As per the locals, the fire was so severe that its smoke was visible from 5 kilometres away.

After the fire department was informed about it, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the dousing operation.

The Chief Fire Officer, Narendra Pratap Singh said that around 25 fire brigade personnel are engaged in controlling the fire.

"As soon as the information was received, two fire tenders reached the spot and the firefighters started extinguishing the fire. But due to the heavy fire, more fire engines were called on the spot. Our tenders are continuously working to extinguish the fire, it will take more time to bring it under control," the CFO told the reporters.

More details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news mathura uttar pradesh india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK