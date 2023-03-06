Uttar Pradesh: Members of two communities engage in stone pelting, 6 injured

A heavy police deployment has been made as tension prevailed in the area under Brahmapuri police station limit, a police officer said

At least six people were injured as members of two communities pelted stones at each other following a minor dispute in the Harinagar area of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh Sunday evening, police said.

A heavy police deployment has been made as tension prevailed in the area under Brahmapuri police station limit, a police officer said.

The trouble started when two youths were collecting donations for Holi celebrations. The duo entered into a scuffle with some youths of another community over alleged derogatory remarks made by them.

Soon, members of both communities came out of their houses and started pelting stones at each other, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan told PTI.

The situation was under control now, he said.

According to the police, at least six people were injured in the stone pelting.

The police officer said they are scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits and added no arrest has been made so far in connection with the case.

