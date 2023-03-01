Breaking News
Buses collide in Uttar Pradesh, 13 injured

01 March,2023
PTI

Top

The accident took place near Rithora village on Tuesday night, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Thirteen passengers were injured in a head-on collision between two roadways buses on the Bahraich-Lucknow national highway, police said on Wednesday.


The accident took place near Rithora village on Tuesday night, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.



Six passengers belonging to Balrampur, three each from Gonda and Bahraich and one from Lucknow were among those injured.

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital and are in a stable condition.

