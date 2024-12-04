Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Improve signage on BKC-Chunabhatti connector: Traffic cops to MMRDA
‘Rescued dogs’ found under heaps of scrap at Badlapur shelter house
Mumbai: Time to turn all fast trains to AC locals?
Mumbai: BMC demolishes toilet for Bellasis Bridge expansion
Mumbai: Stop demolition or I'll kill myself, man tells BMC squad, booked
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > UP Model put under digital arrest for two hours in Agra loses Rs 99000

UP: Model put under digital arrest for two hours in Agra, loses Rs 99,000

Updated on: 04 December,2024 10:06 PM IST  |  Agra (UP)
PTI |

Top

The accused posed as CBI officers and told her to transfer Rs 99,000 to avoid arrest. She complied and made the payment

UP: Model put under digital arrest for two hours in Agra, loses Rs 99,000

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
UP: Model put under digital arrest for two hours in Agra, loses Rs 99,000
x
00:00

A model was allegedly digitally arrested by cybercriminals for two hours here and lost Rs 99,000, police said on Wednesday.


'Digital arrest' is a new cyber fraud, where the accused poses as law enforcement agency officials, like CBI or customs officials, and threatens people of arrest by making video calls in the name of fake international parcels of banned drugs or being involved in money laundering cases, they said.


Shivankita Dixit, who claims to be a former Miss India, West Bengal 2017, told the police that on Tuesday she received a WhatsApp call from the accused who threatened her with charges of receiving illicit funds tied to cases of human trafficking and drug trafficking, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lohamandi) Mayank Tiwari said.


The accused posed as CBI officers and told her to transfer Rs 99,000 to avoid arrest. She complied and made the payment, Tiwari said.

Following this, she told her family and realised that she had fallen victim to a cyber scam. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, Tiwari added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

digital arrest Cyber crime uttar pradesh Crime News India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK