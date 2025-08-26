Two of the deceased were minors, while 12 of those injured and hospitalised are below the age of 18. The accident took place around 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass, when the canter truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, SSP (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh said

Nine people were killed and 42 others injured after a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh ’s Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Two of the deceased were minors, while 12 of those injured and hospitalised are below the age of 18. The accident took place around 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass, when the canter truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, SSP (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

“The tractor-trolley was carrying 61 people, who were travelling from the Rafatpur village in the Kasganj district to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage,” he said. The SSP said the victims were rushed to hospitals. “Eight people died, while 43 of them are undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are on ventilator support,” Singh added.

Later, another man, identified as Lekhraj, 40, succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, bringing the toll in the incident to nine. District Magistrate Shruti (no surname), along with SSP Singh and other senior officials, visited the spot amid drizzle and later interacted with the injured patients in a hospital. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of the pilgrims and directed officials to ensure the best treatment for those injured. He also announced an ex gratia of R2 lakh to the kin of those dead and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

A on X by the chief minister’s office said, “The chief minister has directed the district administration officials to immediately transport the injured to the hospital and ensure their proper treatment. He has wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.” Police said the erring truck, which is registered in Haryana, has been impounded, and further legal proceedings have been initiated. By afternoon, 18 of the injured people were discharged after primary treatment at hospitals, the police said.

