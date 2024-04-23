Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Police constable shoots self after wife hangs herself in Chitrakoot
Updated on: 23 April,2024 03:10 PM IST  |  Banda
PTI |

A police constable allegedly shot himself after his wife hanged herself following an argument between the couple in a village in UP's Chitrakoot district

Representational Pic/File

A police constable allegedly shot himself dead using a government rifle after his wife hanged herself following an argument between the couple in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Tuesday.


Kusum Devi (24), wife of 35-year-old constable Mayank Kumar Patel, hanged herself at their house in Devkali village of Raipura police station area after midnight on Monday, SHO Raipura Shailendra Pandey said.


Following the death of his wife, Patel, who was posted in GRP Jhansi, also ended his life by shooting himself with his government rifle, he added.


Patel had returned home on April 21 after completing his duty during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Bijnor district and, therefore, had his government rife, SHO Pandey said.

He added that the bodies of the couple have been sent for postmortem and investigations are underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

