Uttar Pradesh: Police constable shoots self after wife hangs herself in Chitrakoot

A police constable allegedly shot himself after his wife hanged herself following an argument between the couple in a village in UP's Chitrakoot district

A police constable allegedly shot himself dead using a government rifle after his wife hanged herself following an argument between the couple in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Tuesday.

Kusum Devi (24), wife of 35-year-old constable Mayank Kumar Patel, hanged herself at their house in Devkali village of Raipura police station area after midnight on Monday, SHO Raipura Shailendra Pandey said.

Following the death of his wife, Patel, who was posted in GRP Jhansi, also ended his life by shooting himself with his government rifle, he added.

Patel had returned home on April 21 after completing his duty during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Bijnor district and, therefore, had his government rife, SHO Pandey said.

He added that the bodies of the couple have been sent for postmortem and investigations are underway.

