Breaking News
Rs 247-crore bridge in tatters: NHAI turns up the heat on contractor
Mumbai: Protest may show the true state of Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mira Road goat row: Now, FIR on Muslim man
Mumbai: Metro body does its bit to ease city’s monsoon suffering
Mumbai: Two drown in well at Nalasopara
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Road crash leaves seven dead

Uttar Pradesh: Road crash leaves seven dead

Updated on: 30 June,2023 02:01 PM IST  |  Banda
PTI |

Top

A speeding SUV rammed into a parked truck in Uttar Pradesh, leaving seven people dead and another seriously injured, a senior police official said on Friday

Uttar Pradesh: Road crash leaves seven dead

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Road crash leaves seven dead
x
00:00

A speeding SUV rammed into a parked truck in Uttar Pradesh, leaving seven people dead and another seriously injured, a senior police official said on Friday.


The accident took place on Thursday night when a family was taking one of its members to hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Baberu, Rakesh Kumar Singh said.


While five occupants of the SUV were killed on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries at a hospital, he said.


The deceased were identified as Shakeel (25), Mushahid (24), Mohammad Kaif (18), Shayrabano (37), Kallu (13), Jahil (25), he said, adding one person is yet to be identified.

The deceased were residents of Tilousa village.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and a search was on for the truck and its driver, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
uttar pradesh india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK