Three people have been arrested for allegedly getting a plot of land owned by the brother of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai registered in their names in UP’s Ballia district, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The FIR has been registered by the police which is now further investigating the matter. Representational Pic/File

As per PTI, the accused, Parmatma Rai, Shailesh Kumar Rai, and Manoj Rai, are siblings and distant relatives of the complainant and the MP's brother Rajneesh Rai, they said.

According to the FIR, Rajneesh Rai, who manages Anita Memorial Convent School under Shri Balaji Educational Trust, purchased a plot of land for the school in Haibatpur village in 2010. However, when he went to register the land under the school's name last month, he learned the three accused had already registered it under their names, an official said, reported PTI.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 319(2) (cheating by personation), 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of the record of a court or a public register), and 336(3) (forgery), Ballia City police station in-charge Yogendra Bahadur Singh said, reported PTI

According to PTI, a probe has been initiated into the matter, the police said.

