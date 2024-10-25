Congress party officials confirmed their decision not to field candidates in these nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and expressed their backing for the Samajwadi Party. The by-polls are scheduled for November 13, covering nine assembly seats out of 10 in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav. File Pic

Listen to this article Akhilesh Yadav confident of historic win for Samajwadi Party in upcoming by polls x 00:00

As the by-elections for nine assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh approach, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav expressed strong confidence in his party's success on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He predicted that Tej Pratap Yadav, the SP candidate for the Karhal assembly constituency, will secure victory and emphasised that the results will mark a historic result in favour of the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming election.

Samajwadi Party chief while speaking to media persons, stated, "The people of Karhal will not only support Tej Pratap ji in this election but also in the 2027 elections; there will be a historic result in favour of the Samajwadi Party. BJP will face a historic defeat. BJP people only create hype; they created hype in the Lok Sabha elections as well but they were not successful... What can you expect from a government that did not make any arrangements?"

Tej Pratap Yadav is Samajwadi Party’s candidate from Karhal assembly constituency, where the bypoll is due on November 13.

The by-polls are scheduled for November 13, covering nine vacant assembly seats out of 10 in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, Milkipur in Ayodhya district is excluded from this round of elections.

The nine assembly seats from the state include Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, and Katehari.

Yadav also highlighted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that candidates from the INDIA alliance will contest under the Samajwadi Party's symbol.

‘बात सीट की नहीं जीत की है’ इस रणनीति के तहत ‘इंडिया गठबंधन’ के संयुक्त प्रत्याशी सभी 9 सीटों पर समाजवादी पार्टी के चुनाव चिन्ह ‘साइकिल’ के निशान पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे।



कांग्रेस और समाजवादी पार्टी एक बड़ी जीत के लिए एकजुट होकर, कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर साथ खड़ी है। इंडिया गठबंधन इस… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 23, 2024

"It is not about seats but about winning. Under this strategy, the joint candidates of 'India Alliance' will contest all 9 seats on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol, 'cycle'. Congress and the Samajwadi Party are united and standing shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India Alliance is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election," read the post on X in Hindi.

Congress party officials confirmed their decision not to field candidates in these nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and expressed their backing for the Samajwadi Party.

Avinash Pandey, Congress's state in-charge, said on Thursday that this collaboration aims to strengthen their position against the ruling party.

Addressing a press conference in Mainpuri, Avinash Pandey said, "The Congress has decided not to field candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bypolls and has announced its support for the Samajwadi Party (SP) in UP," stated ANI.

The Congress State in-charge further added, "This press conference is an important notice for Uttar Pradesh, that has been the center of attention in the country's politics. This is also regarding the role of Congress in the by-elections to be held there."

He also said, "In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the people of UP gave a befitting reply to them. Today, with values to protect and save the Constitution, Rahul Gandhi is touring the country and working to give justice to every section of society."

The counting of votes is set for November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)