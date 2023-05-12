Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Three coaches of goods train derail in Sambhal

Updated on: 12 May,2023 03:11 PM IST  |  Sambhal
PTI

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Sudhir Kumar Singh said no one was injured in the incident that took place between 4 am and 5 am. The train was going to Chandsari in Bihar from Chandausi

Uttar Pradesh: Three coaches of goods train derail in Sambhal

Three coaches of a goods train derailed at the Chandausi railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, leading to rail traffic disruption for almost two hours, officials said.


Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Sudhir Kumar Singh said no one was injured in the incident that took place between 4 am and 5 am. The train was going to Chandsari in Bihar from Chandausi.



He said rail traffic at the station was disrupted for almost two hours.


The official said the track was repaired and normal traffic movement has resumed.

He added that the matter will be probed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

