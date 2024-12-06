Security has been increased outside the Shahi Eidgah in Mathura on the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. The area has been divided into zones, with barricades and traffic diversions in place. Similar security measures were seen in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district

File Pic

Security measures have been significantly increased outside the Shahi Eidgah in Mathura on Friday, in light of the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. The heightened security is part of efforts to maintain law and order, as the city marks the day that holds deep religious and political significance.

Mathura City Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar stated that the area surrounding the Shahi Eidgah has been divided into four zones for better surveillance and protection. Barricades have been strategically placed at sensitive locations, and traffic in the area has been rerouted to minimise disruption and ensure safety. He further emphasised that action would be taken against anyone who disobeys the rules and regulations set in place.

"We have divided the area into four zones. Barricading has been done at sensitive spots. The traffic has been diverted. Action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules," Kumar told reporters, underlining the strict measures in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Babri Masjid demolition, which took place on December 6, 1992, remains a highly sensitive issue in Indian politics and religious discourse. The incident led to widespread violence across the country, with over 1,000 people reported dead in the ensuing riots. As part of ongoing legal proceedings, the Supreme Court has been hearing multiple petitions related to the dispute over the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Masjid sites, with competing claims by Hindu devotees and Muslim groups.

In one significant case, the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah approached the Supreme Court challenging a decision by the Allahabad High Court that had rejected the mosque committee’s plea concerning the maintainability of various lawsuits filed by Hindu plaintiffs. These lawsuits claim that the Shahi Eidgah is the birthplace of Lord Krishna and that it holds religious significance for Hindus.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, the police have also ramped up security and surveillance in Ujjain district ahead of December 6. The local police, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), conducted surprise inspections at key locations, including railway stations and bus terminals. The Bomb Squad and Dog Squad were also involved in conducting safety checks, ensuring that any potential risks are swiftly addressed.

RPF Deputy Superintendent of Police Mukesh Anandkar explained the extensive checks, stating that these efforts are part of a broader vigilance campaign aimed at preventing any possible threats or disruptions. "We have conducted thorough checks, including vehicle inspections and luggage checks of passengers, and this security campaign will continue for the foreseeable future," Anandkar said.

As per ANI reports, the events of December 6, 1992, continue to cast a long shadow on the political landscape, particularly in relation to the ongoing legal battles over the Babri Masjid site and the subsequent Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The ongoing security measures across several regions underline the continuing sensitivity surrounding the anniversary of the demolition.

In Ayodhya, the Babri Masjid demolition remains a topic of deep emotional and political impact, with ongoing legal battles over the rights to the site, where the Babri Masjid once stood before it was razed by kar sevaks.

(With inputs from ANI)