Uttar Pradesh: Two men end their lives in separate incidents in Lucknow

Komal Valmiki, a resident of Martinpurva locality, on Thursday informed the Gautampalli police station that she was unable to reach her husband Shiva Valmiki (32) after he dropped her near a market

Two people allegedly hanged themselves in separate incidents, police said on Friday.

Komal also said on getting no response after repeatedly dialling his number, she contacted her landlord, who was also in the market. They then together went to the house and saw Shiva hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, they said.

In the other such incident, 38-year-old Ganesh was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house in Gohramau village on Thursday, the police said.

The incident took place at around 8:30 pm and Ganesh's body was sent for postmortem later, they said.

Legal action is being taken in both the cases, the police said.

