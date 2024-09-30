Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Two wanted in a loot case held after encounter in Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh: Two wanted in a loot case held after encounter in Bareilly

Updated on: 30 September,2024 01:46 PM IST  |  Bareilly (UP)
PTI |

Top

A police team intercepted the duo and they opened fire on the team, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Parik said

Uttar Pradesh: Two wanted in a loot case held after encounter in Bareilly

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Two wanted in a loot case held after encounter in Bareilly
x
00:00

Two criminals wanted in a loot case were on Monday arrested after an encounter on the Aonla-Budaun road on Monday, police said.


The accused, Majrul and Laeeq sustained bullet injuries on their leg in the encounter that took place in the wee hours of Monday, they said.


A police team intercepted the duo and they opened fire on the team, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Parik said.


The accused has been admitted to the hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, he said Police said that on the night of September 19 the duo had shot jeweller Srikant Maratha while trying to loot the shop.

Maratha died on September 24 during treatment, police said, adding that names of three people came to the fore in the case in which two have been arrested while search is on to nab the remaining.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttar pradesh bareilly india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK