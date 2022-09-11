Breaking News
Uttarakhand: Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Pithoragarh, 1 dead

Updated on: 11 September,2022 09:09 AM IST  |  Pithoragarh
The village is located near Dharchula town in Pithoragarh district, he said

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Pithoragarh, 1 dead

SDRF personnel carry the mortal remains of Pashupati Devi. Pic/PTI


A cloudburst in a border village of Nepal triggered a flash flood in Khotila village on the Indian side as waters of the swelling Kali river rushed into homes, filling them with sludge and killing a woman named Pashupati Devi.


The body of Devi, a resident of Khotila village, was later pulled out of the sludge that had choked her house after the flooding of the river, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said. The village is located near Dharchula town in Pithoragarh district, he said.

The cloudburst occurred past midnight in Bangabagar village across the India-Nepal border, Chauhan said. The river waters mixed with debris gushed into 36 homes in Khotila village, officials said.

The woman killed in the incident did not get the time to unbolt the door of her home and run to safety, the DM said. He said 170 affected people of the village have been evacuated and put up in makeshift shelters built at Dharchula stadium.

