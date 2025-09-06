Breaking News
Updated on: 06 September,2025 05:06 PM IST  |  Bageshwar
mid-day online correspondent |

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Kapkot in Bageshwar, which has been struck by heavy rainfall, landslides, and floods. He inspected the relief and rehabilitation efforts, assured families of full government support, and directed officials to ensure swift, transparent assistance. Dhami also reviewed flood-hit areas in Haridwar

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at the flood-affected sites. Pic/X

After intense spells of rain, landslides and cloudbursts in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday visited Kapkot in Bageshwar district. During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in disaster-affected areas and assured affected families of all possible support from the state government, reported ANI. 

Highlighting more on the inspection, Dhami wrote on X, "Upon reaching Kapkot, Bageshwar, a ground inspection of the disaster-affected area was conducted. At the same time, direct communication was held with the affected families, assuring them of every possible assistance and support."

"During the inspection, officials were instructed to show no laxity in relief and rehabilitation works. Swift relief materials should reach every affected family, the rehabilitation process should be transparent and time-bound, and no needy person should be deprived of assistance," the Uttarakhand Chief Minister added. 


Assuring that the Uttarakhand government is continuously working toward relief measures, Dhami also wrote, "Our government is continuously working to serve the public with complete sensitivity and commitment. During this time, the MLA Suresh Garia was also present."

Earlier on Wednesday, he had also conducted a field inspection of waterlogging and land erosion caused by floods in Laksar and nearby areas of Haridwar district, ANI reported.

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted that he had met flood-affected people in the district and assured them that the necessary supplies would be provided, reported ANI.

While speaking to the media about the relief measures in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami asserted, "I myself went there and met the people, and we worked on providing the necessary supplies and meeting the demands of the people there. We were with all the disaster-affected people."

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister further emphasised that the roads in the flood-hit areas would be elevated and added that the government would undertake relocation measures in those regions.

Addressing the relocation measures and the road infrastructure, he further said, "In the near future, the road there will be elevated... Relocation measures would also be taken for the people there. Our administration was on alert mode 24 hours a day and was working in coordination with everyone." 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

