According to the Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, the state government has prepared a special action plan to maintain food safety at Char Dham Yatra and tourist places

Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand (File Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Uttarakhand government intensifies food safety measures on Char Dham Yatra routes x 00:00

The Uttarakhand government has intensified its actions against food adulteration and launched a cleanliness campaign along the Char Dham Yatra routes to ensure clean, safe, and high-quality food for pilgrims and the general public, said R Rajesh Kumar, Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the state government has prepared a special action plan to maintain food safety at Char Dham Yatra and tourist places. Permanent food safety officers have been deployed in districts like Haridwar, Nainital, Dehradun, Tehri, and Udham Singh Nagar. Additional officers will be deployed from other districts like Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh. He further said that hotels, dhabas, restaurants, sweet sellers, and food vendors on travel routes and major pilgrimage sites will be regularly inspected.

Food safety teams will be deployed on highways and travel routes through mobile testing labs. Rajesh Kumar said that under no circumstances will unhygienic and adulterated food items be served to passengers. Strict action will be taken against those who violate food safety standards.

Products like milk products, spices, oil, flour, maida, sweets, soft drinks and packed food will be tested in the laboratory. If adulteration is found, legal action will be taken under the FSSAI Act 2006. Direct action will be taken against those doing food business without a license and registration. Special instructions have been given to food traders to maintain cleanliness and quality, he said.

He said that a complete ban on single-use plastic will be imposed. Separate dustbins for wet and dry waste will be made mandatory on travel routes. Strict garbage management rules will be applicable in hotels, dhabas, and restaurants. Used edible oil will be recycled under the RUCO (Re-Purpose of Used Cooking Oil) campaign.

The government has appealed to passengers to buy food items only from FSSAI-licensed establishments. Complaints about unhygienic or suspicious food items can be made on helpline number 18001804246. It will be mandatory for food businesses to follow hygiene standards. Legal action will be taken against those selling adulterated and poor-quality food items.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever