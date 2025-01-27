Breaking News
Torres scam: EOW arrests self-proclaimed whistleblower from Pune
Toddler survives fall from 13th floor balcony, man's alertness saves her
Coastal Road to be fully open after completion of Prabhadevi connector in Feb: CM Fadnavis
NCP leader booked in Pune for assaulting real estate developer
Re 1 crop insurance scheme won't be discontinued: Manikrao Kokate
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttarakhand Former MLA held for firing shots at MLA Umesh Kumars office case registered

Uttarakhand: Former MLA held for firing shots at MLA Umesh Kumar's office, case registered

Updated on: 27 January,2025 08:55 AM IST  |  Haridwar (Uttarakhand)
ANI |

Top

Pranav Singh Champion was stopped by Doon police and kept at Nehru Colony police station before being taken by Haridwar Police, the police said

Uttarakhand: Former MLA held for firing shots at MLA Umesh Kumar's office, case registered

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Uttarakhand: Former MLA held for firing shots at MLA Umesh Kumar's office, case registered
x
00:00

Former MLA Pranav Singh Champion has been detained by the Haridwar Police for allegedly opening fire at the office of Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar, reported news agency ANI.


Champion was stopped by Doon police and kept at Nehru Colony police station before being taken by Haridwar Police, the police said, reported ANI.


The accused opened fire in broad daylight at Umesh Kumar's office. Visuals from the spot showed two bullet holes in the office's glass window and patches of bullet marks on the wall too.


"In the case of firing in broad daylight by former MLA Pranav Singh Champion at the office of Khanpur MLA in Roorkee of Haridwar district, Haridwar Police has taken Pranav Singh Champion into custody from Nehru Colony Police Station in Dehradun. He was stopped by Doon Police and was kept at Nehru Colony Police Station," Dehradun Superintendent of Police, Pramod Kumar said, reported ANI.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal mentioned that the police took suo moto cognizance after a video of the shooting went viral on social media, reported ANI.

"A video of firing at the residence camp office of MLA Umesh Kumar by former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion is going viral...Police have taken Suo moto cognizance of this and whoever is involved will be subjected to necessary legal action," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the accused's wife, Rani Devrani Singh has alleged that Umesh Kumar arrived at her residence in Roorkee's Landhora with three vehicles and created a ruckus on January 25, after which the incident of the firing happened, reported ANI.

The police have also registered a case based on the complaint of Rani Devrani Singh at Roorkee's Civil Line police station.

MLA Umesh Kumar along with at least 24 of his supporters have been booked under various sections after the Rani Devrani Singh's complaint, reported ANI.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttarakhand haridwar india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK