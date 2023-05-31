Breaking News
Uttarakhand: Two dead, four injured after bus veers off road in Haridwar

Updated on: 31 May,2023 09:40 AM IST  |  Haridwar
ANI |

Bus accident on Najibabad Road near Chandi Chowk in Haridwar. The bus was uncontrolled and fell 20 meters below the main road

Two people, including a child, were killed and four others seriously injured after a bus veered off the road near Chandi Chowki Haridwar on Wednesday morning, police said.


"Bus accident on Najibabad Road near Chandi Chowk in Haridwar. The bus was uncontrolled and fell 20 meters below the main road. The bus conductor and a 10-month-old girl have died," SDRF said.


The Uttarakhand Roadways bus was on its way from Rupahiya to Haridwar. There were a total of 41 people on the bus, they added.


"On receiving the information Uttarakhand Police, SDRF and Fire Service personnel immediately reached the spot and rescued the injured," Police said.

According to the officials, all the injured have been admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

More details are awaited. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

