'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy lay over the east-central Arabian Sea on Saturday morning

High tidal waves crash on the shore at the Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram (Pic/PTI)

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy lay over the east-central Arabian Sea on Saturday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is likely to intensify further.

The IMD said the storm is likely to move north-northeastwards in the next 24 hours.

The very severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” (pronounced as “Biporjoy”) over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 3 kmph during past

6-hours and lay centered at 1430 hours IST of today, the 10th June 2023 over the same region near latitude 16.9°N and longitude 67.4°E, about 700 km west-northwest of Goa, 620 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 580 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 890 km south of Karachi," stated IMD in its press release.

"VSCS 'Biparjoy' over the east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 0530hrs IST of 10th June, near lat 16.5N & long 67.4E, likely to intensify further and move north-northeastwards during next 24 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

"It is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It is likely to move north-northeastwards during the next 24 hours and then gradually north-northwestwards during subsequent 3 days," IMD mentioned in its press statement.

High waves had been observed at Tithal Beach in Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast.

As a precautionary measure, Tithal Beach has been closed to tourists until June 14.

The IMD has been providing regular updates about the cyclone. It lay over the east-central Arabian Sea on Friday night also.

"VSCS BIPARJOY at 2330 hrs IST of 09th June over east-central Arabian Sea near lat 16.0N & long 67.4E. Likely to intensify further & move north-northeastwards during next 24hrs," IMD said in a tweet yesterday.

IMD also issued a warning to the fishing community and Offshore & Onshore Industries

The warning stated a total suspension of fishing operations over the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea till June 15. The fishermen are advised not to venture into the Central Arabian Sea till June 15 and into the North Arabian Sea from June 12 to 15.



