Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit

Updated on: 10 June,2023 05:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar

Western Railway services were affected by cyclonic winds near Vaitarna, possibly the effects of cyclone Biparjoy that is developing over the Arabian Sea

Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit

An overhead wire mast between Virar and Vaitarna fell down due to cyclonic winds

Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Western Railway services were affected by cyclonic winds near Vaitarna, possibly the effects of cyclone Biparjoy that is developing over the Arabian Sea.


Sources in Western Railway said an overhead wire mast between Virar and Vaitarna fell down due to cyclonic winds between Vaitarna and Virar on Saturday. The UP line to Churchgate was affected.


Due to Over Head Equipment (OHE) fallen on UP line at 14.20 hrs on Virar – Vaitarna section, traffic on UP line was affected.


"Few long-distance trains, as well as two local trains have been regulated. OHE Mast has been removed from the site at 16.17 hrs and traffic was restored at 5 pm," informed the railway authority.

Earlier in the day, Western Railway chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur confirmed the development.

"An OHE mast has separated from the foundation. It is bridge No 90 on Vaitarna Virar UP line. Work on the adjacent, bridge of DFCCIL is in progress. The OHE mast will be separated and the line will be given fit with speed restriction," Thakur told mid-day when the restoration work was in process.

