Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. File Pic

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi. His condition is said to be "stable," and he is being kept under observation, reported news agency PTI.

He has been admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department, reported PTI.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was brought to the hospital about two days ago.

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani had been admitted to the same hospital earlier this year.

The reason for this latest hospitalisation could not be immediately known.

In July this year, Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital. This came days after the 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a night-long stay there.

He was recently conferred with Bharat Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024.

Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Advani joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He served as the BJP National President from 1986 to 1990, then from 1993 to 1998, and from 2004 to 2005. Advani had served as the President of the party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, LK Advani was first the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

In the run-up to the 2009 elections, Advani being the Leader of the Opposition in a parliamentary democracy was assumingly considered the BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate for the general elections, ending on 16 May 2009, according to the official website of BJP.

On 10 December 2007, the Parliamentary Board of BJP formally announced Advani as its prime ministerial candidate for the general elections due in 2009. But when Congress and its allies won the 2009 general elections, Advani paved the way for Sushma Swaraj to become the Leader of the Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from PTI)