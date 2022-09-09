Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar condoles death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96
Queen Elizabeth II. Pic/PTI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and said her long reign oversaw the transformation of the United Kingdom in many ways.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.
Also Read: Mournful 'God Save the Queen' rings out at Buckingham Palace
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind a rich legacy of inspired leadership, dignity and graceful magnanimity. Her long reign oversaw the transformation of her country in many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and people of the UK. May her soul rest in peace," Dhankar tweeted.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.