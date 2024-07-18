Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit underscores "highest priority" govt of India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, MEA said announcing the visit.

Vikram Misri assumes charge as the Foreign Secretary. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Vikram Misri to pay 2-day visit to Bhutan in first trip abroad as foreign secy x 00:00

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will pay a two-day visit to Bhutan beginning Friday, in his first trip abroad after assuming charge of the top post. In Bhutanese capital Thimphu, Misri will meet Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel and Foreign Secretary Pema Choden among others.

The foreign secretary's visit underscores the "highest priority" the government of India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said announcing the visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will pay an official visit to Bhutan from July 19-20, which will be his first visit abroad after taking over as the foreign secretary," it said.

"During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri will receive an audience with His Majesty The King of Bhutan. He will call on the prime minister, minister of foreign affairs and external trade, and meet the foreign secretary and other senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan," it said.

The MEA said the two foreign secretaries will also co-chair the India-Bhutan development cooperation talks.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and underscores the highest priority Government of India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy," it said in a statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever