Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday amid speculation that the two star grapplers could be fielded in the Haryana Assembly polls by the party.

Congress' central election committee has cleared the names of candidates for 66 seats out of 90 till Tuesday. However, the party remained tightlipped about whether Punia and Phogat could be field with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge Haryana Deepak Babaria saying on Tuesday that there will be clarity on the matter by Thursday.

The Congress put out a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle.

Punia and Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

Though names have not been declared but the Congress' candidates list is set to be out in a day or two. Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

